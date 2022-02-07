MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 07 2022

DCE iron ore futures continued to fluctuate rise in a day. an increase of 2.45% throughout the day. the main contract closed 817. The first trading day after the festival, the market wait-and-see atmosphere is heavy, only a few traders quoted, 20-25 yuan/mt higher than before the Spring Festival. Total transactions remained insipid, most is trader speculation. SSF at Shandong port dealt 625 yuan/mt, 25 yuan/mt higher than before the Spring Festival; PBF at Tangshan port dealt 955 yuan/mt, 15 yuan/ mt higher than before the Spring Festival. At present, the north steel mills in the implementation of the Winter Olympics production limit policy, and steel enterprises to consume pre-holiday inventory mainly. But considering the Lantern Festival steel after the existence of replenishment warehouse expectations, short-term mine prices continue to be strong shock.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)