MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 11 2020

SMM estimates that there were 73 vessels carrying 10.25 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during February 2-8, down 1.4 million mt from the week ended February 1. During the same period, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports again fell, by 4.6 million mt on the week to 9.75 million mt, 5.94 million mt, or 38% lower than the same period last year. Some ports in Western Australia have been temporarily closed due to the impact of a tropical cyclone, and this accounted for the smaller deliveries of iron ore. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to rise 340,000 mt on the week, to 5.11 million mt, down 1.33 million mt from the same period a year earlier. Iron ore physical port stock rose strongly today with concluded transactions rising as well as traders and mills very active in the market.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)