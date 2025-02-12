MMI Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 12 2025

Today, iron ore futures fluctuated upward, with the most-traded I2505 contract closing at 828.5 yuan/mt, up 0.91% for the day. Traders showed strong enthusiasm for selling. Steel mills adopted a more cautious sentiment, purchasing as needed. In Shandong, mainstream transaction prices for PB fines were 811-815 yuan/mt, up 10-15 yuan/mt from yesterday; in Tangshan, PB fines transaction prices were around 830-835 yuan/mt, also up 10-15 yuan/mt from yesterday. In the morning, a cyclone in Australia caused heavy rainfall, significantly impacting iron ore shipping ports, with Australia’s shipments expected to be halved this week. This raised concerns in the market about future supply, driving iron ore prices higher. In the afternoon, news related to the real estate sector spurred a stock market rally, further boosting black commodities. However, SMM’s pig iron data showed a WoW decline in daily average output by 13,800 mt. Overall, iron ore demand is expected to weaken, coupled with the current overvaluation of iron ore, increasing short-term resistance to price growth, which may lead to a continuation of the fluctuating trend.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMI)