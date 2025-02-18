MMI Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 18 2025

Today, the most-traded I2505 contract finally closed at 806.5 yuan/mt. Traders showed moderate willingness to sell, while steel mills remained cautious and purchased as needed. Market transactions were moderate. In Shandong, mainstream transaction prices for PB fines were at 800-807 yuan/mt, stable compared to last Friday. In Tangshan, PB fines traded at around 810-815 yuan/mt, down slightly by 5 yuan/mt from last Friday. According to SMM shipping data, global iron ore shipments totaled 24.78 million mt last week, down slightly by 8% WoW. Among them, Australian shipments were 13.14 million mt, down 3.6% WoW, with the impact of the cyclone being less severe than market expectations. Brazilian shipments were 5.04 million mt, down significantly by 32.8% WoW. However, SMM data showed that China’s iron ore arrivals totaled 23.26 million mt, up slightly by 5.94% WoW. In the short term, supply-side support has weakened, but over the past month, iron ore shipments.



Source: Metals Market Index (MMI)