MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 20 2024

DCE iron ore futures market falling sharply trends by 5.41%. the main contract I2405 closed 909.5. Some traders adopt separate quotations; Some steel mills tended to be wait-and-see, and purchased on demand. today’s overall market transaction atmosphere in general. PBF at Shandong port dealt 971 yuan/mt; decreased 23 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 975 yuan/mt; decreased 30 yuan/mt over yesterday. According to SMM statistics, this week (February 17th to February 23rd), the impact of blast furnace maintenance on molten iron was 1.7506 million tons, an increase of 52600 tons compared to last week’s maintenance. The impact of blast furnace maintenance on molten iron next week (February 24th to March 1st) is 1.7246 million tons, a decrease of 26000 tons compared to this week.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)