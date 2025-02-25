MMI Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 25 2025

Today, DCE iron ore futures continued to decline. The most-traded I2505 contract closed at 813 yuan/mt, down 2.17% for the day. Traders sold goods based on market trends, steel mills purchased as needed, and speculative trading by traders increased. The market transaction atmosphere was moderate. In Shandong, mainstream transaction prices for PB fines were 808-816 yuan/mt, down 10-15 yuan/mt from yesterday; in Tangshan, transaction prices for PB fines were around 820-825 yuan/mt, also down 10-15 yuan/mt from yesterday. According to SMM’s weekly maintenance statistics, this week’s blast furnace maintenance impacted pig iron production by 167.42, up 51,500 mt WoW. It is expected to increase by another 43,000 mt next week. Pig iron production slightly declined, and iron ore demand weakened. Additionally, Vietnam and South Korea’s steel policies targeting China have been implemented, intensifying market pessimism and dragging down ore prices. Currently, steel mills are in good profit conditions, and inventory pressure remains low. Meanwhile, with the Two Sessions approaching, the market still holds high expectations for policy direction and industry development.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMI)