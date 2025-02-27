MMI Daily Iron Ore Index Report February 27 2025

Today, DCE iron ore futures continued to fluctuate downward. The most-traded I2505 contract closed at 805 yuan/mt, down 0.8% for the day. Traders sold goods based on market trends, while steel mills purchased as needed, with moderate market transaction sentiment. In Shandong, mainstream transaction prices for PB fines were at 803-808 yuan/mt, down 0-5 yuan/mt from yesterday. In Tangshan, transaction prices for PB fines were around 815 yuan/mt, down 5 yuan/mt from yesterday’s high. From today’s inventory and apparent demand data for the five major steel products, the growth in apparent demand for rebar slowed. Total inventory slightly increased, indicating downstream demand is still recovering. However, iron ore was affected by crude steel production cuts, fluctuating downward. Considering industrial data support and the upcoming Two Sessions, market sentiment remained moderate. In the short term, ore prices are unlikely to see significant declines and are expected to fluctuate rangebound.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMI)