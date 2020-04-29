MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report for April 29 2020

Mills continued restocking activities today though prices inched down due to bearishness in the DCE iron ore futures market. However, some traders in East China refused to give ground on pricing, believing in a strong May market and other traders have relatively high inventory costs preferring to wait out the situation. Some mills in Shandong market say they will increase their inventory before the holiday , but only in small amounts as they are holding about 12-15 days in-plant inventory now. Some mills in Hebei have increased their iron ore inventory to more than 20 days. As other mills have finished their pre-holiday restocking, support for iron ore pricing is slowly ebbing away.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)