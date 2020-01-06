MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report January 06 2020

Relatively flat day overall in the domestic Chinese physical and futures markets. Mills were cautious in purchasing early this week, a traders tried to increase their quotes, and total concluded transactions fell over last Friday. Sources from the Australian Bureau of Meteorogy state that a tropical cyclone may become more likely this Tuesday (7 Jan 2020), which may affect iron ore shipments from port Dampier and port Walcott. The expectation of tightness in the iron ore supply in January may support iron ore prices, especially as some mills are still restocking for the Lunar New Year holiday. Additionally, the heavy pollution weather alert for five cities in Jiangsu has been removed and we believe that there will be some buying in the next few days.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)