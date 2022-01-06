MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report January 06 2022

DCE iron ore futures rose largely today,the main contract Break through 700, and closed 717. an increase of 4.14% throughout the day. The quotation in the morning was increased by 20-30 yuan/mt over yesterday. some traders quotation is still stronger. today’s overall market transaction atmosphere is better. PBF at Shandong port dealt 813-825 yuan/mt, increased 10-20 yuan/mt over yesterday; SSF at Shandong port dealt 507-517 yuan/mt, increased 5-20 yuan/mt over yesterday; PBF at Tanshan port dealt 840 yuan/mt; increased20 yuan/mt over yesterday; SMM’s blast furnace operating rate was 80.22%, up 0.88% month-on-week. In January, the domestic production restriction policy was relaxed, and the expected resumption of steel production was gradually realized. On the other hand, near the Spring Festival, steel mills and traders complement the atmosphere is strong, give ore price strong support; Tomorrow iron ore prices will continue to be strong shock.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)