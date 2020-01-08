MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report January 08 2020

DCE iron ore futures market closed higher today, helping push physical port stock quotes by 10-15yuan/mt. PB Fines traded at 700yuan/mt at the highest point in Tangshan. Though some mills do have demand prior the Lunar New Year holiday, their appetite for such price levels eased, and total concluded transactions fell over yesterday. However, as SMM learned some mills plan to accelerate their restocking in the next two weeks, iron ore prices may remain bullish.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)