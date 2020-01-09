MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report January 09 2020

Mills demand plummeted as the DCE iron ore futures market dove during the morning session. Some traders indicated they were more willing to negotiate, but concluded deals were relatively few. PB fines traded at 685yuan/mt in Tangshan , down 15yuan/mt over yesterday’s high. However, although demand fell sharply, some traders were relatively firm on their quotes for medium-high grade products given the expected supply tightness and some unfinished restocking expected next week.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)