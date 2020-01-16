Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices / MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report January 16 2020

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report January 16 2020

in Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices 16/01/2020

Tangshan announced further pollution alerts on Jan 15 with an unknown end date. Wu’an city launched a heavy pollution alert from Jan 16 to Jan 22, 2020. Physical port stock prices have stayed firm despite weakening future. PB Fines in Shandong and Tangshan concluded at 680yuan/mt and 700yuan/mt respectively. As recent shipments from Australia and Brazil fall, there will be an expected supply/demand gap given that restocking is ongoing, though slowly weakening. Iron ore prices are expected to trade around a narrow band next week.

Download PDF

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software