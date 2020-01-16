MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report January 16 2020

Tangshan announced further pollution alerts on Jan 15 with an unknown end date. Wu’an city launched a heavy pollution alert from Jan 16 to Jan 22, 2020. Physical port stock prices have stayed firm despite weakening future. PB Fines in Shandong and Tangshan concluded at 680yuan/mt and 700yuan/mt respectively. As recent shipments from Australia and Brazil fall, there will be an expected supply/demand gap given that restocking is ongoing, though slowly weakening. Iron ore prices are expected to trade around a narrow band next week.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)