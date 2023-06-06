MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report June 06 2023

DCE iron ore futures tight，the main contract closed 766.5，an increase of 1.32% throughout the day. some traders were active to sell, Some steel mills tended to be wait-and-see, and purchasing enthusiasm is not high. total transactions remained insipid. PBF at Shandong port dealt 820-830 yuan/mt; increased 5-10 yuan/mt over yesterday. SSF at Shandong port dealt 690-695 yuan/mt; increased 7-12 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 845 yuan/mt; increased 10 yuan/mt over yesterday. Recently, the market has strong expectations for real estate and economic policies, and it is widely believed that the country will introduce corresponding policies to promote real estate and economic growth measures in the near future. The recent environmental restrictions on production in Hebei Tangshan and Hebei Qinhuangdao have driven up steel prices and provided some support for mining prices. In addiƟon, the latest blast furnace maintenance data from SMM yesterday showed that there are still 12 blast furnaces planned to resume production in June, and there is still room for growth in overall molten iron production. The demand for iron ore is still strong, and there has been no significant increase in imported ore arrival at the port. Port inventory is still in a state of destocking, and short-term ore prices may continue to fluctuate.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)