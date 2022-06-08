MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report June 08 2022

DCE iron ore futures had wide amplitude oscillation operation. The main contract closed 926.5,decreased of 0.48%. Traders are generally enthusiastic about selling, steel mills are mainly keep take and see attitude, and the market transaction atmosphere is positive. PBF at Shandong port dealt 985-1000yuan/mt，stable compare with yesterday.PBF at Tangshan port dealt 985-995 yuan/mt; decreased 10 yuan/mt than yesterday. The transaction price of SSF in Tangshan was concentrated at 830 yuan, 3 yuan / mt lower than that of yesterday. Recently, there have been rumors of limited production in Jiangsu province, and the price of iron ore has fallen sharply. However, according to SMM research, as of June 8, only a few second and third tier steel mills in Jiangsu Province had received the production restriction requirements and were ready to reduce production. Superimposed on the approaching off-season of the market, the impact of rainy weather in the South and high temperature in the north on the downstream operating rate, finished product sales are still hindered, and some steel mills may have production reduction plans. It is expected that the ore price will be weak and volatile in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)