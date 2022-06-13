MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report June 13 2022

DCE iron ore was shocked and continued downward.The main contract closed 903.5,decreased of 1.85%. Traders are generally enthusiastic about selling, steel mills are mainly keep take and see attitude, and the market transaction atmosphere is positive. PBF at Shandong port dealt 960-965yuan/mt,decreased 15-20yuan/mt compare with yesterday.PBF at Tangshan port dealt 960-970yuan/mt, decreased 15-20 yuan/mt than yesterday. Affected by the external market, the market sentiment was pessimistic, the iron ore futures fell, and the spot price followed the decline. Recently, the weather in Australia and Brazil has improved, and the shipment volume has continued to rise. However, the demand for iron ore is relatively stable. Considering the macro impact, it is expected that the iron ore price will fluctuate in the short term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)