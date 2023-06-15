MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report June 15 2023

DCE iron ore futures rose by 1.43% today, the main contract closed at 815.5. The traders’ willingness to ship is general. The steel mills are not active to purchase.The overall trading sentiment of the market is general. PBF at Tangshan port deal 875 yuan/mt,increase 5-9 yuan/mt. From the news perspective, the investment growth rate is still negatve atter the release of real estate data today. However, the Federal Reserve temporarily suspended interest rate hikes and the market mentality remained weak. Fundamentally speaking, there is currently some support for mineral prices, but considering the continuous growth of mineral prices, the market still has some concerns about the naƟonal outcry. In the short term, iron ore prices are mainly fluctuating at high levels.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)