MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report June 16 2023

DCE iron ore futures rose by 0.12% today, the main contract closed at 815.The traders’ willingness to ship is general. The steel mills are not active to purchase.The overall trading sentiment of the market is general. PBF at Tangshan port deal 880 yuan/mt,increase 5 yuan/mt. On the news side, today’s NDRC meeting mentioned project construction, fixed assets investment and expressed that the economic trend is still relatively stable, and market sentiment was somewhat encouraged. In terms of fundamentals, the inventory of 35 ports tracked by SMM this week has accumulated 2.07 million tons to 124.65 million tons month on month. The main reason for this accumulation is that the safety accident at Caofeidian Port this week led to the shutdown of two berths, which weakened the volume of port dredging. Next week, it is estimated that the arrival volume may increase based on the shipping schedules of Australia and Pakistan, while the production of molten iron supports the demand for iron ore. Steel mills with high ore prices also lack more power to replenish their inventory, and it is expected that there is limited room for ore price increases.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)