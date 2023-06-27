MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report June 27 2023

Recent News

  

DCE iron ore futures market roseing sharply trends by4.11%.the main contract I2309 closed 824. some traders were active to sell, steel mills purchased on demand. Some steel mills tended to be wait-and-see. Today the overall market transaction atmosphere is acceptable. PBF at Shandong port dealt 865-875 yuan/mt; increased 20-30 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 883-892 yuan/mt; increased 20-30 yuan/mt over yesterday. Today, there were conƟnuous positive news, with the Prime Minister’s speech and the easing of the purchase restriction policy having a significant impact on sentiment, boosting market confidence. The black series has significantly increased overall. Macro policy expectations, combined with the support of high iron ore and low inventory for ore prices, are expected to cause strong short-term fluctuations in ore prices.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

