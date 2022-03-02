MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 02 2022

DCE iron ore futures rose largely today，the main contract closed 755, an increase of 4.64% throughout the day. the quotation in the morning was increased by 20 yuan/mt over yesterday. Some traders adopt separate quotations, Some steel mills purchasing enthusiasm is not high. today’s overall market transaction atmosphere in general. PBF at Shandong port dealt 925-930 yuan/mt; increased 5-20 yuan/mt over yesterday. SSF at Shandong port dealt 575-580 yuan/mt, increased 5-10 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 935 yuan/mt, increased 15 yuan/mt over yesterday. Recently, part of the blast furnace resumed production, a small increase in demand, the overlay of imported ore landing cost is high, the market sentiment is relatively firm; However, the Paralympics and the Two sessions are about to start, and there may be further environmental restrictions in north China, so the demand is still suppressed. In addition, policy supervision is still, short-term mine prices are still wide shocks.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)