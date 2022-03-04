MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 04 2022

DCE iron ore futures tight by 2.78%,the main contract closed 812.5. the quotation in the morning was increased by 5-10 yuan/mt over yesterday. some traders were active to sell, steel mills purchased on demand. total transactions remained insipid. PBF at Shandong port dealt 970 yuan/mt; the same as yesterday. SSF at Shandong port dealt 620-625 yuan/mt, increased 5 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 980 yuan/mt, the same as yesterday.The iron ore inventories across the 35 ports in China tracked by SMM totalled 153.64 million mt as of March 4, a drop of 430,000 mt from a week ago, but up 24.39 million mt year-on-year. The daily average shipments from the 35 ports continued to increase, up 33,000 mt on a weekly basis to 2.85 million mt last week. The port arrivals dropped for two consecutive weeks, and some steel mills restocked raw materials after the Winter Olympics ended, weighing on the port inventory. The inventory at some southern ports continued to decline amid fewer arrivals. The inventory at northern ports fell slightly thanks to improved efficiency of port operations, even as the arrivals increased slightly. As the expected resumption of blast furnace production will boost the demand for iron ore, the port inventory is likely to extend the downward trend.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)