MMI Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 04 2025

Today, iron ore futures continued last week’s downward trend. The most-traded I2505 contract closed at 779.5 yuan/mt, down 2.81% for the day. Traders showed moderate willingness to sell, while steel mills purchased as needed, mainly adopting a high-frequency, low-volume procurement strategy. The mainstream transaction prices of PB fines in Shandong were 780-790 yuan/mt, down 10-15 yuan/mt from last Friday, while in Tangshan, the transaction prices were around 795-800 yuan/mt, also down 10-15 yuan/mt from last Friday. According to SMM shipping data, iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil last week rebounded significantly to a yearly high, with global shipments up 37.7% WoW. Despite a decline of 11% in port arrivals, the overall supply remains ample in the near term. Ahead of the Two Sessions, coupled with severe smog expected in north China, Tangshan took the lead in issuing production restriction notices, with some steel mills conducting blast furnace maintenance, which may further reduce pig iron production.



Source: Metals Market Index (MMI)