MMI Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 10 2025

Today, Dalian iron ore fluctuated repeatedly, with the most-traded I2505 contract closing at 769 yuan/mt, down 0.71% for the day. Traders remained less motivated to sell, while steel mills mainly purchased as needed, leading to a sluggish market atmosphere. In Shandong, mainstream transaction prices for PB fines were around 771-774 yuan/mt, down 1-5 yuan from the previous trading day; in Tangshan, transaction prices for PB fines were around 775-780 yuan/mt, also down 1-5 yuan from the previous trading day. This week, global iron ore shipments totaled 34.28 million mt, down 7.5% WoW, while arrivals totaled 16.85 million mt, down significantly by 22.61% WoW. Recently, tightening iron ore supply has provided some support to prices; however, considering the lack of unexpected policy announcements during key meetings, overall market confidence remains weak. In the short term, iron ore prices are expected to fluctuate with a stable-to-weak trend.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMI)