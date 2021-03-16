MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 16 2021

A total of 95 vessels carrying 13.22 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during March 7-13, SMM estimates. This was up 860,000 mt from the previous week, and 1.21 million mt from the same period last year. For the same week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports increased 2.54 million mt on a weekly basis to 16.78 million mt. This was 1.02 million mt higher compared with the same period last year. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to drop 750,000 mt week on week to 6.14 million mt. This was 2.63 million mt higher than the same period last year. Total YTD iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil were 38.89 million mt higher than the same period last year, and iron ore stocks across Chinese ports were about 12.54 million mt higher, SMM data showed.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)