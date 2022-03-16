MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 16 2022

DCE iron ore futures market roseing sharply trends by 5.17%. the main contract closed 804. The spot quotation in the morning almost kept steady. but as the disk continues to go up, the price was increased. some traders were active to sell, steel mills purchased on demand. Today the overall market transaction atmosphere is better. PBF at Shandong port dealt 910-935 yuan/mt, increased 10 yuan/mt over yesterday. SSF at Shandong port dealt 600-621 yuan/mt; increased 20 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 940 yuan/mt; increased 10 yuan/mt over yesterday. The National Bureau of Statistics released real estate data for February, which included higher-than-expected real estate starts. In addition, the Financial Commission of The State Council held a meeting today, to boost the economy in the first quarter; And for the real estate industry to put forward a strong and effective risk prevention solutions to boost market confidence. And this week concentrated resumption of blast furnace production, driving iron ore demand, is expected to continue to strong shock tomorrow.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)