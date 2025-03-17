MMI Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 17 2025

Today, Dalian iron ore futures fell weakly. The most-traded I2505 contract closed at 778.5 yuan/mt, down 1.14% for the day. Traders showed moderate enthusiasm for selling; steel mills remained cautious, with some mills tendering as needed; market transaction sentiment was average. In Shandong, mainstream transaction prices for PB fines were around 778-780 yuan/mt, down 10-15 yuan/mt from yesterday; in Tangshan, transaction prices for PB fines were around 785-790 yuan/mt, also down 10-15 yuan/mt from yesterday. This week, SMM reported global iron ore shipments at 30.69 million mt, down 10.5% WoW. Among them, Brazil’s shipments saw a significant WoW decline of 32.6%, while SMM reported China’s iron ore arrivals at 21.87 million mt, up sharply by 29.76% WoW. Supply rebounded to some extent. Additionally, real estate data released today showed a significant YoY decline in new starts for January-February, leading to pessimistic market sentiment and weak fluctuations in iron ore prices. Attention should be paid to downstream demand this week, which may support a stabilization and rebound in ore prices

Source: Metals Market Index (MMI)