MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 20 2024

DCE iron ore futures rose largely today, the main contract closed 823.5, an increase of 1.23% throughout the day. The enthusiasm of traders’ quotations is generally moderate, and they are pricing appropriately for shipment. There are few inquiries from steel mills, mainly focusing on just-in-time procurement, and the overall market transaction is moderate. In Shandong, the price of PB powder is between 810-815 yuan/ton, and the price of card powder is 905-910 yuan, which is basically unchanged from yesterday. According to SMM research, on March 20th, the blast furnace operating rate recorded by SMM was 89.45%, an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous period. The blast furnace capacity utilizaƟon rate was 90.38%, an increase of 0.50% compared to the previous period.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)