MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report March 29 2024

DCE iron ore futures opened high and fell, breaking the previous low and reaching 737 points. The main contract I2409,closed at 740, an decrease of 2.44% throughout the day; Traders ship according to market conditions, adopt separate quotations. Some steel mills tended to be wait-and-see, and purchased on demand. total transactions is poor. PBF at Shandong port dealt 757-760 yuan/mt; decreased 15-20 yuan/mt over yesterday. As of March 29, SMM tracked a total of 140.18 million tons of iron ore inventory at 35 ports, an increase of 0.49 million tons compared to the previous period and an increase of 9.17 million tons compared to the same period last year. The average daily shipment volume of imported ore was 2.779 million tons, a decrease of 0.04 million tons compared to the previous period and a.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)