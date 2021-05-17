MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report May 17 2021

DCE iron ore futures market headed for upward trends and some actual transaction prices in the physical port stock market increased successively . PBF was closed at 1550yuan/mt in Shandong market, with price hike 5-20yuan/mt, and that in Tangshan market was concluded at 1500yuan/mt. But total transactions turned to be insipid as mills were cautious in purchasing early this week and some traders held firm on the quotations, especially when DCE iron ore futures market picked up. Although steel mills’ pig iron production kept increasing, their procurements enthusiasm is not high given the sharp price rises and falls. Besides, steel mills’ profits decreased clearly when steel prices dropped sharply in the past few days, which has also slowed down mills purchasing for raw materials as well.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)