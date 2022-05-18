MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report May 18 2022

DCE iron ore futures market falling sharply trends by 5.27%, the main contract closed 791, the quotation in the morning was decreased by 10-15 yuan/mt over yesterday. Market wait-and-see sentiment increased. some traders quotation is still stronger, Some steel mills tended to be wait-and-see, and purchasing enthusiasm is not high. total transactions remained insipid. PBF at Shandong port dealt 910-925 yuan/mt; decreased 15-30 yuan/mt over yesterday. SSF at Shandong port dealt 700-715 yuan/mt; decreased 15-30 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 900 yuan/mt; decreased 30 yuan/mt over yesterday. SSF at Tangshan port dealt 900 yuan/mt; decreased 30 yuan/mt over yesterday. According to SMM, due to the recent epidemic and downstream demand is not good, resulting in a reduction in production of individual steel mills, iron ore demand has decreased. But overall, the current coke drop three rounds, steel profits have improved, most of the steel mills to maintain normal production, hot iron production is still relatively stable in the short term. Superimposed iron ore arrivals have not reached the peak, in the short term, there is still a certain support for the mine price, the price is expected to run in a range of shocks.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)