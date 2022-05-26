MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report May 26 2022

DCE iron ore futures market falling trends by 0.77%. the main contract I2209 hit 806 began to rebound, finally closed at 834. Some traders adopt separate quotations, Some steel mills tended to be wait-and-see, and purchasing enthusiasm is not high. PBF at Shandong port dealt 920- 940 yuan/mt; decreased 10-30 yuan/mt over yesterday. PBF at Tangshan port dealt 919 yuan/mt; decreased 15 yuan/mt over yesterday. SSF at Tangshan port dealt 712-720 yuan/mt; Today, it is rumored that there are maintenance plans for blast furnaces in North and East China. However, according to SMM research and statistics, the blast furnace operating rate this week was 83.2%, down 0.12 percentage points on a weekly basis and up 0.81 percentage points on a monthly basis. At present, the blast furnace maintenance is mostly the blast furnace that was stopped for maintenance due to the epidemic in the early stage. However, considering the high inventory and profit loss of the steel plant and suppressing the ore price, the iron ore is expected to operate at a high level.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)