MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 01 2019

SMM statistics showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports declined 2 million mt from a week ago to 116.79 million mt as of November 1, and were also 15.71 million mt lower than a year ago. Stocks at two ports in Tangshan fell sharply as low inventories at most of the local steel mills drove them to restock. Mills used stockpiles on hand following the National Day holiday in response to environmental restrictions and port transport ban. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports increased 259,000 mt on a weekly basis and 12,700 mt on a yearly basis to 2.88 million mt this week, largely driven by Tangshan. However, port stocks are likely to increase next week as environmental protection measures in Hebei, Anhui, Henan, Shanxi, Shandong and Jiangsu take a toll on iron ore demand.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)