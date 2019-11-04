MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 04 2019

Weakness persists in the iron ore market today, with both physical port stock prices and futures inching lower. Mill demand has been tepid, and traders have turned bearish given the frequent production limits due to heavy pollution. According to SMM, the majority of mills expect lower iron ore prices and therefore choose to consume their current inventories. However they do have some demand if one considers current mills margins of around 400-500yuan/mt. As some mills in North China have a relatively low level of ore at the plant, they may look to buy after the end of the current production limits

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)