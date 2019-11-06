MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 06 2019

Mill demand rose as rebar futures rose over yesterday. DCE iron ore futures showed some volatility, while some of the physical transaction prices in the port stock market edged down. Some traders showed a relatively strong desire to sell though other more bullish traders preferred to hold their prices firm. As Hebei province announced the removal of their production limits for heavy pollution from Nov.10, mills demand for iron ore is expected to increase, especially in consideration of the low iron ore inventory at plants.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)