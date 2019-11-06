Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices / MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 06 2019

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 06 2019

in Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices 06/11/2019

Mill demand rose as rebar futures rose over yesterday. DCE iron ore futures showed some volatility, while some of the physical transaction prices in the port stock market edged down. Some traders showed a relatively strong desire to sell though other more bullish traders preferred to hold their prices firm. As Hebei province announced the removal of their production limits for heavy pollution from Nov.10, mills demand for iron ore is expected to increase, especially in consideration of the low iron ore inventory at plants.

Download PDF

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software