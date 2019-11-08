MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 08 2019

SMM statistics showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports declined 350,000 mt from a week ago to 116.45 million mt as of November 8, and were also 14.38 million mt lower than a year ago. Fewer arrivals accounted for the decline. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports decreased 117,000 mt on a weekly basis to 2.75 million mt last week as continued declines in prices of imported ore and pending winter cut policies drove steel mills to the sidelines while maintenance at some mills took a toll on demand.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)