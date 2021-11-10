MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 10 2021

DCE iron ore futures fell sharply today, and I2201 hit new low of 671 yuan/mt. an decrease of 4.62% throughout the day;the quotation in the morning was decreased by 30-50 yuan/mt over yesterday. some traders were active to sell, and they were gived more bargain space. Middle and low – price difference contraction is obvious. Some steel mills were active to ask the price. PBF at Shandong port dealt 600 yuan/mt, decreased 65 yuan/mt over yesterday ; PBF at Tangshan port dealt 600 yuan/mt; SMM analysis, Since October, steel transac− tions have continued to be weak, and the price has fallen sharply. Under the dual influence of superimposed coarse steel reduction and environmental protection production limit, the northern steel mills have been suffering losses. Some steel mills are expected to suspend production of blast furnaces for maintenance, and iron ore demand is expected to further weaken.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)