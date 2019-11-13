MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 13 2019

Physical port stock iron ore traded within a narrow band today. Some mills have finished their weekly restocking programme and demand ebbed. Traders in East China say they got very few inquiries today and some of their clients still have production limits of around 20%-30%. Mills have few demands for large scale iron ore purchases. Many areas including the Yangtze river delta region, cities of Shanxi, Shannaxi and Henan provinces have issued an action plan for 2019-2020 air pollution control during the Autumn and Winter seasons. However, as some traders now hold relatively some of the mainstream resources, which are in tight supply, port stock prices may have found a floor.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)