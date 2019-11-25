Recent News

  

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 25 2019

DCE iron ore futures rose higher today, supporting the physical port stock market’s rise of 10-15yuan/mt. Transactions were done throughout the morning, traders rising quotes in the afternoon. Port stock prices for PBF in Shandong and Tangshan rose to 665yuan/mt, up 15-20yuan/mt from that of last Friday. Shandong province’s heavy pollution weather warning has been removed, boosting mills purchasing. According to SMM, mill profit margins for rebar has quickly risen to around 900yuan/mt, based on an iron ore price of 88USD/mt, increasing mill appetite for medium and high grade products. The price spread between high grade and medium/low grade will likely continue to rise.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

