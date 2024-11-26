MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 26 2024

Today, iron ore futures fluctuated, with the most-traded contract I2501 closing at 783 yuan, up 0.32% for the day. Traders were actively selling, while steel mills remained cautious and restocked as needed. The market trading atmosphere was average. In Shandong, mainstream transaction prices for PB fines were 770-775 yuan/mt, basically stable compared to yesterday’s spot prices; in Tangshan, transaction prices for PB fines were 780-785 yuan/mt, up 1-5 yuan/mt from yesterday. According to SMM statistics, this week (November 23 to November 29), the impact on pig iron production due to blast furnace maintenance was 1.4846 million mt, up 65,400 mt WoW. Recently, pig iron production from steel mill blast furnaces has shown a downward trend, indicating a weakening market in the short term. It is expected that iron ore prices will remain weak and fluctuate in the near term.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)