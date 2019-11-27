MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 27 2019

Physical port stock prices for 62% products eased early this morning as profit taking and weakening market conditions had some traders take bearish views. Some traders were happy to take 5yuan/mt haircuts though others stood firm on pricing, given they expect mills to resume some form of restocking in the near future. Some mills purchased only to satisfy weekly demand. Handan city today announced an orange alert for heavy pollution to last from Nov.28 to Dec 1, 2019, potentially impacting the overall market demand. Iron ore prices are expected to face increasing pressure as steel product pricing has been bearish over the last few days.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)