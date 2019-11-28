Recent News

  

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report November 28 2019

Physical iron ore stock quotes fell 5yuan/mt in Shandong and in markets alongside the Yangtze River while prices in Tangshan firmed. PB Fines quoted at 660yuan/mt in Shandong and 670yuan/mt in Tangshan. Mill demand rose slightly following DCE futures close, and some concluded prices rose when compared the noon market. Jincheng, Wu’an, Langfang, Shijiazhuang, Hengshui and Xingtai cities announced heavy pollution alerts, starting from Nov.28, which may subdue mill demands for iron ore. Due to the heavy pollution alerts, mills demand for lump rose, with the price spread between PBL and PBF increasing. Although pinned by falling steel prices, some traders remain bullish and are happy to wait before selling into the market.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)

