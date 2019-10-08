MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 08 2019

Iron ore demand is expected to recover gradually following the holiday. According to SMM, production cuts in various regions have been eased from October 2, 2019, and the transportation ban from ports in Tangshan have also been removed as of October 4, 2019. Mill demand for iron ore is expected to increase, given rebar profit margins of around 500yuan/mt. Some mills in North China, having restocked, are on the side-lines, while some mills look to buy due to inventory consumption during the holiday, hence a good trading atmosphere today. East China mills were buying whilst those in Northeast and regions alongside the Yangtze River, are looking to slowly come back into the market, potentially supporting current price levels.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)