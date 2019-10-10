MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 10 2019

An active afternoon trading session had traders raising quotes amidst an increase in inquiries. PB Fines in Tangshan traded at 750yuan/mt following the DCE close. However, the Tangshan government announced another transportation ban for Jingtang and Caofeidian ports, from 8 pm October 10th to 8 pm October 11th. Mills demand following the holiday turned to be less than expected especially given the new round of production cuts announced yesterday, so mills bought only when needed. Market players in Tangshan say that supply is relatively sufficient as the inventories at ports gradually rise higher, which will also help restrain iron ore prices.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)