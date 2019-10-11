MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 11 2019

SMM statistics showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports grew 5.94 million mt from pre-holiday levels to 116.64 million mt as of October 11 as a result of arrivals during the holiday period, with significant increases in Shandong and Tangshan. Stocks were 15.41 million mt less than the same period last year. Daily average deliveries from the 35 ports increased 364,000 mt from pre-holiday levels and 149,000 mt on a yearly basis to 2.82 million mt this week. Daily deliveries from Tangshan increased considerably following the lifting of environmental controls, but deliveries fell in the second half of the week as the city banned transport at ports during October 10-11. Deliveries from ports are likely to fall next week as production restrictions prompt steel mills to work through stocks on hand and purchase only as needed.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)