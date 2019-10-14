MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 14 2019

Customs data show that China imported 99.35 million mt of iron ore in September, recording a new 19 month high. DCE iron ore futures dived prior to closing, and physical port stock market activity was brisk. Some traders were relatively cautious and they chose to stay on the side-lines, hoping for better pricing in the coming days. According to SMM, as some mills recovered production following the holiday, operating rates at the blast furnaces have increased slightly, and mill demand for iron ore may slowly grow. As scrap prices have recently risen, this may further stimulate demand for iron ore.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)