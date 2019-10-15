MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 15 2019

SMM estimates that 80 vessels carrying 12.68 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during October 6-12, down 1.12 million mt from the week ended October 5. But arrivals at ports in the major steelmaking hub of Tangshan increased significantly. Last week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports rose 1.07 million mt from the prior week to 13.36 million mt. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to fall 1.73 million mt to stand at 6.23 million mt. During October 6-12, iron ore shipments from ports in both Australia and Brazil shrank from that in the previous week. Physical port quotes fell by 10 -15 yuan/mt despite heavy buying interest from mills. A new round of production cuts for Tangshan, starting October 15 was announced this afternoon, with an unknown end.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)