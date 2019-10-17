Recent News

  

MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 17 2019

Tangshan announced further air quality controls, requiring mills in Kaiping, Guye, Fengnan and Fengrun areas to reduce the capacity of one of their blast furnaces by 50% between October 18 to October 22, and can only keep one sintering machine operating during October 20 to October 22, 2019. Deliveries from Jingtang and Caofeidian ports are required to cease. DCE iron ore futures were volatile, only rising prior to closing, and physical port stock prices were down sharply; PB Fines traded at 685yuan/mt in Shandong, and 695yuan/mt was heard in Tangshan. Mill demand was there, if only to keep inventories topped up though trader activity was muted on yesterday.

