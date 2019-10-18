MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 18 2019

SMM statistics showed that iron ore stocks across 35 Chinese ports grew 870,000 mt from a week ago to 117.51 million mt as of October 18 as environmental controls lowered daily average deliveries from ports by 44,000 mt to 2.78 million mt this week. Lower ore prices kept steel mills restocking only as needed. Production restrictions and port transport ban affected purchases in Tangshan. However, inventories fell 15.21 million mt and daily average deliveries increased 107,000 mt compared to the same period last year. Stocks are expected to increase further with more cargoes arriving. Traders in the port stock market adjusted their quotes higher as the DCE iron ore futures recovered the afternoon and total concluded transactions slowed down before the weekend.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)