MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 22 2019

SMM estimates that 71 vessels carrying 10.5 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during October 13 -19, down 2.18 million mt from the week ended October 12. This marked the second straight week of decline in iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports. Last week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports shrank 1.15 million mt from the prior week to 12.21 million mt. Shipments that departed B razilian ports were estimated to flat on the week at 6.23 million mt. SMM expects near -term prices of spot seaborne iron ore to be supported as shipments from Australia during September-October were below typical levels of the previous years. Concluded deals in the physical port stock market inched down . According to SMM, production limits in Tangshan market continue and only vehicles are allowed in and out the plants. In Shandong , there’s an orange alert for heavy pollution from October 19-21, and some mills have cut or ceased some of their production about five days as required. Traders in Shandong say there were few inquiries today.

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)