MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Report October 24 2019

DCE iron ore futures rose prior closing, though some port stock quotes inched down slightly. Some deal prices increased after closing. Mills demand is still low due to the production cuts in Tangshan and Shandong. Some traders say they made no deals today as mills only bid relatively low. Mills preferred to consume their current inventory at the plants before planning for future buys. Given the increasing pressures falling steel price, iron ore prices have limited space to move higher..

Source: Metals Market Index (MMi)